Actor Akshay Kumar’s latest release Sooryavanshi has been smashing all the box office records ever since it got released during the first week of November. The film directed by Rohit Shetty showcases some of the peppy groovy tracks that have left the fans swooning on it. Recently, Akshay Kumar reacted to Indonesian YouTuber dancing on one of their song Najaa from the film while giving it a unique twist.

For the unversed, the popular track Na Jaa is from Sooryavanshi that shows Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif dancing in black while flaunting their curvy moves. Now, in the recreated version posted by the YouTubers, one of them is seen playing the role of Katrina while her partner seems to be portraying Akshay in the song.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Indonesian YouTuber's Na Jaa recreated version

The two YouTube stars copy the same hook step and don the same attire while performing the song. The two give a unique twist by shooting for the song on the streets and in parking lots to give that feel of the original song. “Hi akki @akshaykumar This YouTuber from Indonesia recreates a #Najaa Video What do you think. do you like it? I hope you like this #Najaa video. Thank you, sir,” one of the netizens wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter.

Loved the recreation! Amazing effort. https://t.co/Mw8XINpbFU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 1, 2021

The video caught the attention of the actor who was amazed to see the recreated version. Sharing his views on the same, the Khiladi actor wrote, “Loved the recreation! Amazing effort.” The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

The film was later released on November 5 during Diwali. Apart from this song, the other songs from the film Aila Re Aila and Mere Yaaraa and Tip Tip Barsa have already become top hits by the fans who are listening to them on loop. . The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina will be seen helping the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi.

