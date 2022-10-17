Actor Akshay Kumar who is known for his disciplined lifestyle and phenomenal films is often surrounded by fake news. Recently, the Prithviraj actor slammed a news portal after it tried to spread false news about him. For quite some time, rumours have circulated that he owns a private plane.

However, the actor criticised one of the portals after he called them out for spreading fake reports about him owning a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. The actor who is known for speaking his heart out did not mince his words and wrote that the reports were 'baseless lies.

Akshay Kumar rubbishes fake news about owning a private jet

The Bollywood star took to his Twitter and shared a screengrab of a news portal that reported that the actor owned a private jet. Rubbishing such rumours and reports, the actor wrote, “Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in the mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, is a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you."

In the most recent fiscal year, Akshay was among the most tax-paying Bollywood actors and also one of the most philanthropic. He may be one of the busiest and highest-paid Bollywood actors right now, with back-to-back films, but it appears that he is still a long way from owning a private plane.

The actor recently participated in a nationwide campaign in order to garner support for India's female footballers participating in FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The ‘Kick Off The Dream’ has received participation from various eminent personalities including Akshay Kumar who urged every citizen to join the campaign and show support for our female footballers participating in FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Rakshabandhan, and Cuttputtli, the actor is looking forward to the release of his fifth film, Ram Setu, which is set to release this year on Diwali.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar