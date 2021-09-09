Akshay Kumar Remembers Late Mom On 54th B'day With Touching Note; 'Singing From Up There'

Actor Akshay Kumar is mourning the demise of his mother Aruna Bhatia who passed away on September 8. The actor’s late mother had been unwell and was battling for her life in the ICU. Today, as the actor ringed his 54th birthday, he took to Twitter and penned an emotional note about missing his mother on the special day.

The Padman actor shared a sweet throwback picture of himself with his mother where she can be seen giving him a peck on his cheek. The actor in his note thanked each and everyone for their condolences messages and wishes. Ending on an optimistic note, Akshay believed that ‘Life goes on' no matter how many obstacles one comes across.

Akshay Kumar pens an emotional note in memory of late mother on his birthday

“Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on," wrote Akshay. On the day of Aruna Bhatia’s demise, a doting son Akshay took to Twitter and informed all about his mother’s tragic demise. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti (sic)." Several friends of the actor from the industry sent in their wishes along with prayers to bear such a huge loss.

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021



Akshay was shooting in London when he got to know about his mother's ill health. He immediately returned back to see his mother who was in the ICU. He had even penned a note while asking his fans and well-wishers to pray for his mother and her well-being. Akshay’s mother’s funeral was held in Mumbai where his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, had also accompanied him. The last rites of Aruna Bhatia were attended by celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Kapadia, and others. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has a line-up of some very interesting films in his kitty which includes, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, and others. He is also waiting for the release of his long-pending film Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

IMAGE: AKSHAYKUMAR/Twitter