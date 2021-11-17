Akshay Kumar Remembers Late Mother Aruna Bhatia In Latest Instagram Post; Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar recently posted a video of him remembering his late mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away on September 8, just a day before his 54th birthday. The 20-second clip showcased the Sooryavanshi actor embroiled in deep thoughts as he stared into a distance, with Namastasye Namo Namah chant playing the backdrop. In the caption, he mentioned how he's missing his mother a little extra today.

Akshay's late mother had been unwell and was battling for her life in the ICU earlier this year. At that time, Akshay, who was shooting for his upcoming film in the UK, rushed back to be with her. The actor previously penned a heartfelt tribute for his birth giver, noting that he felt an 'unbearable pain at the very core' of his existence upon her demise.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 17, the Bellbottom star uploaded the clip wherein he glares into nothingness, with gushes of wind stroking his hair. For the caption, he wrote," “Yunhi aaj maa bohot yaad aa rahi hai. (Today I am missing my mother a lot.)". Take a look.

Expressing his grief shortly after his mother's demise in September, Akshay wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

On his birthday, Akshay Kumar uploaded a heartwarming picture of the mother-son duo, and stated “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on,"

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

What's on Akshay Kumar's work front?

After basking in the success of the recently released cop drama Sooryavanshi, Akshay will be seen in the period drama film titled Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar. He is currently filming Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Ayodhya. He will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey as well as Raksha Bandhan.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @AKSHAY KUMAR)