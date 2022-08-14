Akshay Kumar Reportedly Roped In For 'Jolly LLB 3'; Film To Go On Floors In 2023

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the Indian film industry with a plethora of films lined up in his kitty. From action dramas to family entertainers, the actor never fails to wow the audience with his ace acting skills. While Kumar recently starred in Raksha Bandhan, he is reportedly gearing up for another social drama Jolly LLB 3. The actor is set to reprise his lawyer role and begin shooting in early 2023.

Akshay Kumar starred in the 2017 black comedy and social drama Jolly LLB 2. The movie was the official sequel to Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani-starrer 2013 film Jolly LLB. As the 2017 film garnered both critical and commercial success for its plot and performances, Akshay Kumar is set to return to the role

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar will lead the third instalment in the Jolly LLB franchise. The movie will be directed by Subhash Kapoor, while Star Studios will bankroll it. After nearly six years, Akshay Kumar will reprise his role as jagdishwar Mishra a.k.a. Jolly. The leading daily's source said, "Akshay, Subhash Kapoor and Star Studios have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two. Await big surprises from the team on this project."

The source further revealed that the movie's writing is reportedly locked and its team will soon finalise the cast. The makers are aiming to release the movie in late 2023. The source said, "The writing is more or less locked and the team will soon move onto locking the other cast members followed by a prolonged recce. The idea is to take the film on floors by early 2023 and get it ready for a late 2023 release. The idea cracked by Subhash Kapoor for the third instalment has got everyone excited." Saurabh Shukla will also allegedly return to the film.

On Akshay Kumar' work front

Akshay Kumar recently starred in Raksha Bandhan, which marked his third film of 2023. The actor now has several movies in the pipeline, including Ram Setu, Selfiee, Mission Cindrella, OMG 2, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Image: Jolly LLB 2