Akshay Kumar Requested 'Paisa Paisa Mix' In 'De Dana Dan' And Other Interesting Trivia

Although Akshay Kumar’s movies initially established him as an action hero, the actor’s image completely changed following Priyadarshan's comedy film Hera Pheri. The actor starred in several comedies following the success of Hera Pheri. Some of these films include Awara Paagal Deewana, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Garam Masala.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s comic timing were impeccable in the Hera Phera series. Hence the release of the 2009 comedy film De Dana Dan, starring the Akshay, Sunil and Paresh trio greatly raised the expectations of fans. However, as per reports, the trio will soon make an appearance in the third part of Hera Pheri. Here’s some interesting trivia about the film, De Dana Dan:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Gives Thumbs Up To Delhi Police Officer's Rendition Of 'Teri Mitti'; Watch

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Lauds Fan For Creating 'Kesari' Artwork, Reveals His Favourite Dialogues

De Dana Dan trivia:

De Dana Dan was the last film that featured the Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal trio. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty played the characters of 'Nitin Bankar' and 'Ram Mishra' in De Dana Dan. As per reports, Akshay and Suniel’s spot boys were named so and hence the directors of the movie decided to name the characters Nitin and Ram. The climax of the film features a flooded scenario. As per reports, this scene took about 15 days to shoot. The Ghajini actress Asin was initially going to play Katrina Kaif’s role in the film. Katrina Kaif’s voice was not used in the film. The voice artist Mona Ghosh Shetty dubbed the actress’ voice in De Dana Dan. De Dana Dan was Jhonny Lever’s first film with director Priyadarshan. The title track of the film Paisa Paisa is a re-composition of a Punjabi song. Upon Akshay Kumar’s request, the song was recomposed into a Hindi-Punjabi mix. The first half of the film has a plot that is similar to the Hollywood film- Screwed that was released in the year 2000.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Shares 'Teri Mitti Tribute' Song For Deaf & Mute; Netizens Left Teary-eyed

Plot of De Dana Dan:

The plot of the film revolves around two men who try to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman’s dog. The two men then try to demand a hefty ransom for the dog. However, things take an ugly turn when the dog goes missing.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Skip Cinemas, Release Digitally Due To COVID?

Promo Image Source: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.