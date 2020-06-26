Akshay Kumar Requested 'Paisa Paisa Mix' In 'De Dana Dan' And Other Interesting Trivia

Quick links:
Although Akshay Kumar’s movies initially established him as an action hero, the actor’s image completely changed following Priyadarshan's comedy film Hera Pheri. The actor starred in several comedies following the success of Hera Pheri. Some of these films include Awara Paagal Deewana, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Garam Masala.
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s comic timing were impeccable in the Hera Phera series. Hence the release of the 2009 comedy film De Dana Dan, starring the Akshay, Sunil and Paresh trio greatly raised the expectations of fans. However, as per reports, the trio will soon make an appearance in the third part of Hera Pheri. Here’s some interesting trivia about the film, De Dana Dan:
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Gives Thumbs Up To Delhi Police Officer's Rendition Of 'Teri Mitti'; Watch
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Lauds Fan For Creating 'Kesari' Artwork, Reveals His Favourite Dialogues
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Shares 'Teri Mitti Tribute' Song For Deaf & Mute; Netizens Left Teary-eyed
The plot of the film revolves around two men who try to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman’s dog. The two men then try to demand a hefty ransom for the dog. However, things take an ugly turn when the dog goes missing.
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Skip Cinemas, Release Digitally Due To COVID?
Promo Image Source: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.