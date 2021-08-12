Akshay Kumar Reunites With Jackky Bhagnani After 'Bell Bottom' For Next Venture

Actor Akshay Kumar who is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bell Bottom which is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani has signed another film with the producer. The upcoming spy thriller is set to release theatrically on August 19. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the exciting news. He informed that after Bell Bottom, Akshay has joined hands with Deepshika Deshmukh along with Vaashu Bhagnani and Jackky for yet another untitled project.

Akshay Kumar, Jackky Bhagnani reunite for another film

AKSHAY KUMAR - VASHU BHAGNANI REUNITE... #AkshayKumar and producers #VashuBhagnani, #DeepshikhaDeshmukh and #JackkyBhagnani team up again, after #BellBottom... More details about the film project are awaited. #PoojaEntertainment (sic),” Taran wrote. Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom will be the first Hindi movie to hit theatres during the second wave of the pandemic. It is a spy thriller set in the 80s. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm back then. Besides Akshay, the film also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Apart from Taran, the production house broke the news on Twitter saying, “Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment join hands once again after Bell Bottom for their next.” A picture of Akshay and Jackky entering a private jet also accompanied the tweet. “So excited for this new journey! Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for always believing in us and supporting us,” Jackky said while re-tweeting. Jackky Bhagnani started his career as an actor with Kal Kissne Dekha in 2009. The movie was produced by his father Vashu but failed at the box office. The actor appeared in films like F.A.L.T.U, Youngistaan, and Welcome 2 Karachi, but his craft could not create a mark in the industry. Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar also has Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, and Prithviraj in his kitty.

So excited for this new journey! Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for always believing in us and supporting us. 🤗😀 https://t.co/RzXn4phePQ — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 11, 2021



