Akshay Kumar Reunites With Team Of 'Bell Bottom' To Shoot Next Film From Aug 20

Bollywood was greatly affected by the ongoing pandemic due to its prevailing restrictions on the opening of theatres. However, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom became the first major movie to be released theatrically and receive a massively positive response. The Khiladi actor is already in action with his next venture.

Akshay Kumar to begin shoot for his next film

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom, Starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi was released on Thursday, August 19, under Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. Reuniting with the team, the 53-year-old actor will start filming his next venture from Friday, August 20, just a day after the release of Bell Bottom. Kumar will team up with producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tiwari for the tentatively titled movie 'Production No 41'.

Film critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the news on Twitter. He wrote, 'The #BellBottom team is back... While #BellBottom releases tomorrow [19 Aug 2021], #AkshayKumar begins filming for producer #VashuBhagnani's next project from 20 Aug 2021 [not titled yet]... Costars #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by #RanjitTiwari'. According to a report from Spotboye, Akshay Kumar also announced the news via video call saying, 'Vashu has paid me my money and I begin the shoot from August 20'.

The senior actor is set to share the screen with Rakul Preet Singh for the first time. The movie will be the first movie featuring Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet and Ranjit Tiwari. The first film schedule will commence in London. Fans now await more details about the movie.

More on Akshay Kumar

Following the release of Bell Bottom, the actor has many movies lined up to be released in the upcoming years. Announced earlier last year, the actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's actioner Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie's theatrical release is halted indefinitely due to the pandemic. He is also set to appear in Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj along with Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie will also feature Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in significant roles. All the movies are set to be released this year.

IMAGE- AKSHAY KUMAR'S INSTAGRAM