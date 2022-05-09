Akshay Kumar Reveals Experiencing 'goosebumps' During Prithviraj Narration

Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical action drama film, Prithviraj, is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film is based on Prithviraj Rao, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. The film will also mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's Hindi film debut and she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita. As the trailer of the film recently surfaced online and created a buzz among the audience, actor Akshay Kumar opened up about his experience when he was being narrated the film for the first time.

Akshay Kumar recalls 'Prithviraj' film being narrated to him

According to the latest interaction with Mid-day, Akshay Kumar expressed his delight on the release of his highly-awaited film, Prithviraj and went down memory lane recalling the narration of the film. While recalling the same, he revealed that when he was narrated the film, he had goosebumps throughout the sitting and added that he said yes to the project immediately as the script blew him away. Shedding light on the movie, he mentioned that will bring together history, patriotism, and portrayal of the values that one should live by along with a story of love that is rare to find.

“When I was narrated the film, I had goosebumps throughout the [sitting]. I immediately said yes to the project because the script blew me away. It brings together history, patriotism, portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find,” he stated.

Furthermore, Akshay Kumar also reflected on how the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi was the best person to do justice to the film and added how it was an honour for him to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know. He said, “The film has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. It is an honour to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know.”

More about Prithviraj

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie recently dropped the trailer of the film leaving fans astonished. The notable cast of the movie will include actors namely Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori, Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra, Sakshi Tanwar among others. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 3 June 2022.

