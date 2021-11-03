Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty Organise Special Screening Of 'Sooryavanshi' For Mumbai Police

The highly anticipated cop action-drama Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres on November 5 coinciding with one of the biggest festivals of India, Diwali. Another venture from the Rohit Shetty cop universe starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will also reunite the two popular cops, Simmba and Singham. As per a press statement, ahead of the film release, director Rohit Shetty and Akshay arranged a special screening for the Mumbai police.

As the director is known for depicting the dangerous job of a policeman while chasing the baddies and serving justice to the public, it is only fitting that the 'real life heroes' of the society get a special screening head of the film release.

Sooryavanshi special screening

The special first screening for the real heroes in uniform - the Mumbai Police was organized by the team of Sooryavanshi at INOX. Actor Akshay Kumar who is essaying the titular role was present at the screening along with director Rohit Shetty. As per the pictures, the duo was felicitated with bouquets and also interacted with the audience. The Mumbai police also appeared excited about the special screening and enjoyed the cop action.

Image: PR

More on Sooryavanshi

The hype around the upcoming cob based action flick was fueled by the cast on social media by sharing several updates on the film. Apart from the star-studded cast, the songs of the movie also proved to be huge buzz makers ahead of the release. The movie released three songs namely Aila Re Aillaa, Mere Yaara and Najaa which provided a glimpse into the film.

Akshay's song Aila Re Aillaa from the movie Khatta Meetha was revamped for the upcoming featuring Ajay Devgn, playing Singham and Ranveer Singh, playing Simmba showing off their dancing ability by carrying out a wacky Bollywood choreography. A romantic ballad Mere Yaara sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan also fueled the excitement of the fans as it showed off Akshay and Katrina's chemistry.

Set to be released on November 5 in theatres, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more.

(Inputs from PR)

Image: Instagram/@rohitshetty