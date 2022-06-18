Akshay Kumar Roped In For 'Dostana 2' Post-Kartik Aaryan's Exit? Here's All About It

Dostana 2 is a long-stranded project by filmmaker Collin D'Cunha. The comedy-drama film has managed to be in the headlines due to the controversy surrounding its star cast. Reportedly initially actor Kartik Aaryan was roped in to play the lead role in the film.

However, after shooting for almost 30 days, the actor was dropped from the comedy-drama amid rumours of 'unprofessional behaviour.' As per the latest reports, post-Kartik's exit from the movie, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is taken on board to play the lead role.

Akshay Kumar to be a part of Dostana 2?

As per the reports of Mid-Day, actor Akshay Kumar is in talks with the makers of the sequel film and is soon expected to join the star cast of Dostana 2. With changes in the star cast of the film, the makers have reworked the script of the Collin D'Cunha directorial project. A close source to the development revealed to the portal-

"With Akshay coming on board, the film had to be scaled up in terms of vision. Many scenes were rewritten, keeping his character in mind. The final scripting was completed recently."

The source also revealed that Akshay will first finish shooting for the C Sankaran Nair biopic and then will begin filming for Dostana 2. With Akshay's entry, the film will soon go on floors in November. The source stated-

"The makers are keen to take it on floors by November. A chunk of the comedy will be shot in London, where it was originally set."

More about Dostana 2

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 hit comedy film Dostana. The plot of the film follows two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. While the first film featured John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the leads, Dostana 2 will see Akshay Kumar sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumarr_