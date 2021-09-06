Akshay Kumar Roped In To Essay Suriya's Role In 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi Remake: Reports

With his plate full of multiple movies lined up for release, Akshay Kumar has reportedly added another promising superhit film in his pipeline. The actor is all set to take the place of South Indian superstar Suriya in the critically acclaimed actioner Soorarai Pottru for its Bollywood adaptation. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the movie was recognized at a global level is currently sitting in third place on the IMBD list of highest rated movies after The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather. Read on to know more details of the forthcoming film.

Akshay Kumar to play Suriya's role in Soorarai Pottru

According to the latest report from Spotboye, Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the role of Suriya's character Nedumaaran Rajangam in the drama action biopic. The movie is based on an Indian businessman GR Gopinath, an aviation pilot who dreamt of making air travel affordable in India without compromising safety and experience. Fondly called Maara, he is also a former Indian Air Force captain.

Earlier in August this year, Bollywood Hungama had reported about the makers approaching Shahid Kapoor for the lead role. However, the actor demanded an unreasonable amount of fees along with the profit share of the movie which caused the makers to replace him with Akshay Kumar. Stating that Kumar is more bankable, the makers decided to shoot for over a month with the actor and wrap the filming. The senior actor also appeared keen to get on board with the project after listening to the story.

More on Soorarai Pottru

The 2020 Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru gained huge global recognition and catapulted director Sudha Kongara to international fame. After the Hindi adaptation was announced, several fans expressed their excitement over the project. During a chat with Spotboye, the director revealed that the movie was still in the early stages of production. She also stated that she needed to start writing the Hindi version of the movie.

In the latest development regarding the Hindi remake, one of the producers of Soorarai Pottru, Guneet Mongia, has obtained a stay order from the Madras High Court against actor Suriya for selling the Hindi rights of the film to Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Films.

IMAGE- PTI & SOORARAI POTTRU'S INSTAGRAM