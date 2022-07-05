Akshay Kumar Rules Out Possibilities Of Joining Politics; Says 'Very Happy Making Films'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has created a strong fan base over his last 30 years in Indian cinema. The actor who has belted out some of the blockbuster hits like Sooryavanshi, Good Newws, and more, recently reacted to various speculations that keep on hovering around about his plans to join politics.

The actor who is popularly known to be quite disciplined when it comes to professional commitments is in London these days with his wife and family. The actor reacted to the question while speaking at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, held at the Institute of Directors at London's Pall Mall. The actor ruled out the question of joining politics and stated how he is happy in his own creative space while doing films.

Akshay Kumar puts speculations to rest about him joining politics

Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh but his first commercial success came with the action thriller Khiladi in 1992, which soon turned out to be a franchise with other parts. He has featured in nearly 100 films in his over three decades long career.

As per PTI, when asked about joining politics at the event, the Bachchan Paandey actor revealed how he is fascinated by the art of filmmaking and will never choose anything above it.



"I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” the actor who was invited as the chief guest stated.



Given the fact that the actor is the face of various government projects and is working continuously for the growth of the country through cinema, he is often believed to be joining politics. This is not the first time Akshay has been vocal about his thoughts on the same. Earlier, as per Hindustan Times, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Delhi in 2019, Akshay had replied to the same question and said, “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor, who recently failed to grab the attention of the moviegoers for his last-period drama Samrat Prithviraj, is looking for the release of Raksha Bandhan. The film that will release on August 11, will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha at the box office.

IMAGE: Instagram/akshaykumarr_