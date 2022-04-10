Akshay Kumar Saves 'li'l Friend' Dragonfly From Drowning; Watch Twinkle Khanna's Reaction

In January this year, Akshay Kumar had shared videos with various animals, one with his dog and with a cow and goat during his family trip to the Ranthambore National Park. The actor had a message in those videos, highlighting the unconditional love of the pets, the joy of spending time in the lap of nature and making kids experience the natural surroundings.

The Khiladi star once again had a message in his latest Instagram video, this time with a dragonfly. He rescued the insect and shared the message on the importance of patience, motivation and the hope and willingness to improve which can do wonders for one's dreams.

Akshay Kumar rescues dragonfly; shares motivational message

Akshay spotted a 'li'l friend' who had 'slipped into his swimming pool' on Sunday morning and needed help. The National Award-winner took it out and was seen blowing some air into it.

He then tried to move its wings with the help of his fingers and even seemed to say some words to it. The dragonfly appeared to be revived and find the energy to take off on its next flight.

Akshay stated that all it needed was 'bit of patience, a bit of cheering' to fly. He connected the experience to that of human beings, and added that all one needed in life was 'hope in the heart, will to live and wings to fly.'

Among those to comment was his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. The Badshah star wrote that Akshay had similarly boosted her morale in a similar manner many times.

Akshay Kumar on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay last starred in the film Bachchan Paandey, which was a rare failure for him at the box office amid his impressive run over the past few years. However, the 54-year-old has multiple films releasing this year, which include Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.

He was recently shooting for the Selfiee, a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, alongside Emraan Hashmir, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in Bhopal. The remake of the Tamil thriller Ratsasan was another of the films he worked on recently.