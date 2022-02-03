Fresh off the success of Aanand L Rai directorial romantic drama, Atrangi Re, actor Akshay Kumar is all set to present back-to-back blockbusters with the number of projects lined up in his kitty. From Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj to Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu, the seasoned actor will be seen in a number of avatars reinforcing his image as a versatile actor. Adding to the list is the upcoming Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Ratsasan.

The team of the forthcoming film commenced shooting yesterday in Mussoorie as pictures of the same started doing the rounds on the internet. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Akshay Kumar shares glimpse into his cop avatar

Taking to his Instagram, the 54-year-old actor shared a video from the sets of his upcoming Ratsasan Hindi remake film in Mussoorie. In the video, the actor is seen in his cop uniform as he walks through the snowfall with a bright smile on his face. He shared the video with the caption, ''Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you’re a dream to shoot in ♥️''

As mentioned earlier, the team started filming for the movie yesterday as they were spotted at St George's College and Barlow Ganj's main market in Mussoorie. Take a look at the pictures here.

More on Ratsasan

The 2018 Ram Kumar directorial Tamil film Ratsasan revolves around a filmmaker who becomes a police officer to avenge his father's death and catch the serial killer. The film features actors like Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Saravanan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced the wrap of Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu by posting a video on his Instagram. He captioned the post by writing, ''Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again 🙈. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए 🙏🏻@jacquelinef143

@nushrrattbharuccha @actorsatyadev@abundantiaent@lyca_productions@primevideoin#CapeOfGoodFilms@ivikramix@shikhaarif.sharma#AbhishekSharma#DrChandraprakashDwivedi''

Moreover, the actor has a number of films lined up, like Bachchan Pandey which will release on the occasion of Holi on March 18 this year along with Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Prithiviraj.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar/PTI