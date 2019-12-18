Akshay Kumar Shares His Thoughts On Joining Politics, Says 'never, I Want To Be Happy'

Seems like Akshay Kumar is singing to the tunes of success, as the actor’s recent releases like Mission Mangal and Kesari have performed well at the box office. Apart from being lauded for his stellar performances onscreen, Akshay Kumar is one of the few actors from Bollywood who has been appreciated for supporting social causes in his films. Recently, Akshay spoke about his views politics and Bollywood. Here are all the details.

Akshay Kumar on joining politics

Recently, Akshay Kumar attended an event in New Delhi, where he spoke about his journey as an actor and changes in Bollywood down the years. On being asked about his will to join politics, Akshay Kumar revealed that he has no interest in joining politics. The actor added that he loves cinema and contributes to the country through his films. Akshay Kumar also spoke about his experience in the National Award ceremony this year. Akshay revealed that an anonymous actor congratulated him for his win this year. Akshay won his first National Award in 2017 for his role in Rustom.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, as the actor has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The actor will be seen in Laxmmi bomb along with Kiara Advani. Reportedly, the film is a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana.

