Akshay Kumar Shares Twinkle Khanna’s Goofy Dance Video With A Hilarious birthday Wish

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and the ‘Khiladi’ actor's latest Instagram post on his wife’s birthday is proof of that.

On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of Twinkle, in which, she can be seen goofily singing and dancing while wearing a satin green outfit. Akshay accompanied the post with a funny birthday wish for his wife ‘Tina’.

He wrote, "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing And Happy birthday Tina."

The author and former actress also shared a post on her birthday, that she shares with her late father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. Taking everyone down memory lane, Twinkle shared a picture from her childhood with her dad, who passed away in 2012.

"A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories," she wrote in the caption. The black and white image features a young Twinkle smiling with the 'Anand' actor.

Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Malaika Arora left heart emojis in the comments for the actor.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, which received a decent response at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film 'Selfiee', which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License'.

Meanwhile, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017. She followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.