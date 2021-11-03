Akshay Kumar Soaks Up Some Sun With Katrina Aka Mrs Sooryavanshi Ahead Of Film's Release

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up for the release of their most-awaited film Sooryavanshi. After facing several delays, the film is now all set to hit the theatre screens on November 5, 2021. While viewers are waiting to watch the cop drama, the two actors recently chose to soak up some sun and treat fans with a photo.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar recently treated his and Katrina's fans with a latest photo. In the picture, the on-screen couple were sitting on the edge of a building. While Katrina Kaif stunned in a red tee, blue denim and white shoes, Akshay Kumar looked uber-cool in his black-t-shirt and multicoloured shoes. Sharing the photo, Akshay Kumar addressed Katrina as Mrs Sooryavanshi and wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. #Sooryavanshi soaking up some (sun emoji) while waiting for 5th November."

Meanwhile, the makers of Sooryavanshi recently released the film's dancing number Na Jaa. In the music video, both Akshay and Katrina, dressed in black, dance to the beats of Na Jaa in an outdoor setting surrounded by helicopters and bikes. The video also has some bike stunts performed by Katrina and Akshay, followed by some ace dance steps. The song is the official remake of Pav Dharia's track of the same name. It is sung by him and Nikhtia, while Tanishk Bagchi recreated its lyrics and music.

Akshay Kumar on working with Katrina

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have collaborated earlier for several blockbuster films, including Welcome, Namastey London, Singh Is King and more. The two seemingly share a strong bond and are set to appear on the talk show The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of Sooryavanshi. Sharing the news and also a still from the show, Akshay Kumar opened up on his experience of working with the Rajneeti actor. Sharing a photo of them laughing, Akshay wrote, "This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov."

More about Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi marks director Rohit Shetty's fourth outing in his cop universe. The film will follow DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, played by Akshay Kumar, and his quest to prevent a terrorist attack on Mumbai. The film will also have brief cameos of Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba.

