Last Updated:

'Goosebumps' | Akshay Kumar 'spellbound' To See Might Of IAF As He Wishes Fans On Republic Day

'Khiladi' actor Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and extended his heartiest wishes on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Akshay Kumar, IAF show, Republic Day, 73rd Republic Day celebrations

Image: @AkshayKumar/Twitter/PTI


'Goosebumps!' actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, sharing a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force as the country celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26. Despite the COVID pandemic restricting gatherings on Republic Day, the fervour and patriotic spirit of every Indian remain at their highest on the occasion. 

Akshay Kumar, who is known to deliver power-packed performances through his conventional films, has been a part of various movies that were a tribute to the soldiers. His films like Holiday, Rustom, Baby, Naam Shabana among others were a special tribute to the country's soldiers.  

'Jani Hind': Akshay Kumar celebrates Republic Day

Celebrating Republic Day, Akshay took to Twitter and shared a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force. The actor felt goosebumps after watching the show. Captioning the post, the Khiladi actor wrote, “Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai Hind.” 

READ | Snapchat Republic Day Filters: Here is how to celebrate Republic Day on Snapchat

It should be mentioned that Akshay Kumar has been named as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - that are conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service to the country.

READ | Republic Day 2022: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, other South celebs wish for 'peace & prosperity'

After the list was released on January 25, Akshay had taken to Twitter and wrote, “Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud".

READ | Republic Day 2022: UK, Nepal & others extend wishes; hail India's remarkable achievements

This year's Republic Day celebrations were held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier, the Presidents of five central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan - were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ | Padma Awards 2022: Akshay Kumar 'super proud' on announcement of list of awardees

This year the occasion is being celebrated with strict curbs and 5,000-8,000 visitors were allowed to visit Rajpath to see the Republic Day Parade.

(Image: @AkshayKumar/Twitter/PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: akshay kumar, republic day, indian air force
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com