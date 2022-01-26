'Goosebumps!' actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, sharing a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force as the country celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26. Despite the COVID pandemic restricting gatherings on Republic Day, the fervour and patriotic spirit of every Indian remain at their highest on the occasion.

Akshay Kumar, who is known to deliver power-packed performances through his conventional films, has been a part of various movies that were a tribute to the soldiers. His films like Holiday, Rustom, Baby, Naam Shabana among others were a special tribute to the country's soldiers.

'Jani Hind': Akshay Kumar celebrates Republic Day

Celebrating Republic Day, Akshay took to Twitter and shared a video documenting the aerial show presented by the Indian Air Force. The actor felt goosebumps after watching the show. Captioning the post, the Khiladi actor wrote, “Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai Hind.”

Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HHZWo0VxXU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2022

It should be mentioned that Akshay Kumar has been named as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Awards - the highest civilian Awards of the country - that are conferred in three categories, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service to the country.

After the list was released on January 25, Akshay had taken to Twitter and wrote, “Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud".

Goosebumps!! To see the might of our Indian Air Force… leaves you spellbound. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day with a proud heart. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HHZWo0VxXU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2022

This year's Republic Day celebrations were held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier, the Presidents of five central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan - were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the occasion is being celebrated with strict curbs and 5,000-8,000 visitors were allowed to visit Rajpath to see the Republic Day Parade.

(Image: @AkshayKumar/Twitter/PTI)