Akshay Kumar Starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ Gearing Up For Its Digital Release In September?

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar alongside Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi has been the first big theatrical release since the pandemic began. The film hit the big screens on August 19 and featured on about 1600 screens, with limited seating capacity.

Will Bell Bottom make a digital premier?

Although the film made a theatrical release, cinema halls in several parts of the country, including Maharashtra, remain shut because of the rising COVID cases. This has had an impact on the revenue Bell Bottom was able to get its hands on since its release on Thursday. The recent buzz making the rounds is that the film is gearing up to release on an online streaming platform as well.

In a news report by Koimoi, a trade source mentioned that the film may be released digitally in a few weeks. The source mentioned that the makers of the film and Akshay Kumar had the option to release Bell Bottom digitally after four weeks from its theatrical release date. The source also mentioned that Amazon Prime Video has already got its hands on the rights of the film and will premier it on its platform.

The source also said that the producer of the film wished for it to release online two weeks after it hit the big screen. However national multiplex chains negotiated the terms of the offer and the producer settled for four weeks. Bell Bottom was produced by Pooja Entertainment. Koimoi’s report also mentioned that Amazon Prime Video has acquired streaming rights for the film and can premiere it any time after September 15. However, a final date has not been decided on yet. The date of the premiere will soon be made known to fans.

More recently, the Akshay Kumar starrer was banned in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The countries’ film certification authorities made the decision based on the alleged tampering of facts in the film. Bell Bottom will also be released in the USA, UK, and Canada. It will also hit the screens in parts of the Gulf like Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The film revolves around a series of plane hijacks that occurred in the 1980s in India.

