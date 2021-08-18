Akshay Kumar Starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ Releases All-new Song ‘Tum Aogey’ Ahead Of Release

An all-new song from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bell Bottom was released on Wednesday. The song is titled Tum Aogey and shows the actor rescuing passengers from a hijacked plane. The film is set for its theatrical release on August 19.

The release of Tum Aogey comes after the team released two of Bell Bottom's songs, namely Sakhiyan 2.0 and Marjaawaan. The music video of the all-new Tum Aogey features passengers reuniting with their family after being rescued by Akshay Kumar from a hijacked plane. Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik lent their voices to the song, which is composed by Armaan Malik. The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Rashmi Virag.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts on Wednesday to share the news of the film’s new song release. He mentioned in his caption that the song was an ode to hope. He wrote, ‘When a ray of hope turns into reality... #TumAaogey is an ode to that hope. Song out now – Link in bio.’

Kumar also uploaded a post on Instagram reminding fans that Bell Bottom will be releasing on Thursday. Bell Bottom will be one of the first big films to be released on the big screen since the pandemic. In his post, he mentioned that he was nervous one day before the film’s release and has missed the feeling. He wrote in his caption, ‘That nervousness of one day before the release is back and swear to God I’ve missed it. Here’s another friendly reminder :) #Bellbottom releasing tomorrow. BOOK TICKETS NOW.’

The Akshay Kumar starrer is a film set in the 80s and will be a spy thriller. The film is based on true events of plane hijacking that took place in India. Akshay Kumar will take on the role of a RAW agent in the film which will also star Lara Dutta as the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Vaani Kapoor will also star in the film and will play the role of Kumar’s wife. Apart from these actors, Huma Qureshi will also be seen in the upcoming film helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Picture Credits:Armaanmalik22-Twitter