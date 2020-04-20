Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Singh Is Bliing’: Lesser-known Facts His Fans Must Check Out

Akshay Kumar starrer Singh Is Bliing was released in 2015. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Amy Jackson in a pivotal role. The film also had Kay Kay Menon, Lara Dutta, Pradeep Rawat, etc in supporting roles. The film reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Read on to know trivia about the film:

Akshay Kumar’s Singh Is Bliing: Trivia about the film

1. In a particular scene, Akshay Kumar shot with a real-life lion. The same scene was shot in South Africa since there are several restrictions to shoot with animals in India. The shot is from one of the most hilarious scenes in Singh Is Bliing.

2. The story behind the title of the Akshay Kumar starrer is as hilarious as the film. Karan Johar had once passed a comment at Akshay Kumar with reference to the actor’s previous film, Singh Is Kinng. He had commented on how the Singh is bling today and that is how Akshay Kumar decided on the title of Singh Is Bliing.

3. Singh Is Bliing went on to become Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener at the time of release. The film collected almost ₹20.67 crores on the first day itself. The film has reportedly crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its lifetime.

4. Akshay Kumar wanted to offer his Seva at a Gurudwara for the longest time and Singh Is Bliing allowed him to do so. In one of the scenes, his character is seen doing the same by polishing shoes. After the scene was shot, Akshay Kumar took some time off and engaged himself in some charity work at the Gurudwara.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan was reportedly the first choice for the female lead in Singh Is Bliing, However, the actor was replaced by Kriti Sanon. However, Sanon opted out of the film due to the dates that were clashing with the shoot of Dilwale. Amy Jackson was then roped in as the female lead.

6. Akshay Kumar was injured during the shoot of the song, Tung Tung Baje. During one of the scenes in the song, the actor is seen jumping through a fired hoola hoop. While doing the same, Akshay Kumar’s leg got some bruises after a burn.

