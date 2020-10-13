Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Sooryavanshi' To Release Around Republic Day Owing To Movie's Theme?

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most-anticipated films of 2020 which had to be pushed due to the ongoing pandemic. According to a report by Mid-Day, the film is expected to release on the weekend before Republic Day. The makers believe the theme of the film would match this date the most and would also make it the first big-budget release of 2021. The Sooryavanshi team is yet to make official announcements about the release date.

Sooryavanshi to release on Republic Day?

Rohit Shetty’s mega-budget film, Sooryavanshi, might have a release on the weekend before 26th January 2021. A source revealed that the makers believe it will be an ideal time to release the film as its theme is around patriotism and anti-terrorism. They have also been hopeful about the situation coming under control by January 2021. The report also says that having a release on the weekend before Republic Day would give them the additional advantage of being the first big release of 2021.

Mid-Day also recorded the statement of Reliance Entertainment group chief executive, Shibasish Sarkar, who refused to give out a specific date of release. He said that Sooryavanshi will come anytime between January and March. The date is yet to be fixed by the team.

Initially, there had been several reports about Sooryavanshi going for a Diwali release since the government issued new guidelines allowing the reopening of theatres. However, the team did not find the plan practical and hence decided to push the release date further. Sooryavanshi is one of the few films which did not go for a direct-to-OTT release in spite of the uncertainty around COVID condition. Another film to take a similar approach is Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83. This film is expected to release in the theatres in December 2020.

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action-drama film which has been triggering a lot of anticipation amongst the masses. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Veer Sooryavanshi, who is a part of the anti-terrorism squad. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Ajay Devgn, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

