Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Sooryavanshi' To Release In Over 3200 Screens In India?

After receiving a big blow due to the prevailing situations of the pandemic, the film industry is thriving with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to reopen the theatres in the state, deemed as a major market for cinema. One of the beneficiaries of this decision is Rohit Shetty's forthcoming actioner Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

With Bell Bottom getting a big-screen outing in India, the Khiladi actor's forthcoming film is set to have double the amount of screens for its Diwali release.

Sooryavanshi to have over 3200 screens in India?

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty's next venture into the cop universe is set to have a release in well over 3200 screens in the country. The estimation derives after taking into account 1100 functional screens in the state with 575 being multiplex and 550 being single screens. Out of the count, 850 to 900 are set to screen Sooryavanshi suggesting over 3200 screens across the country for the action-packed film.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's previous hit Bell Bottom was released on 1600 screens in India. On September 25, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram to share a picture with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with the exciting announcement of the film. He wrote, ''Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE…[sic]."

It is also important to note that the renowned director went to great lengths to initiate the process of reopening cinemas halls in Maharashtra along with other notable personalities of the film fraternity. Key theatre representatives and exhibitors led by Dr Jayantilal Gada held a meeting with CM Thackeray on Saturday, September 25 to discuss the reopening of theatres in the state. Following the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray took to his official Twitter handle to announce the reopening of theatres in the state in compliance with health norms.

More on Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the movie will also feature Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The movie was set to be released on April 30 this year but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now gearing up to hit the theatres nationwide in Diwali this year.

Image: Instagram/@rohitshetty