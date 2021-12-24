Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Welcome' Franchise Gets Another Instalment; To Start Rolling In 2022

One of the beloved franchises in Bollywood, Welcome is reportedly coming back with another instalment. The blockbuster comedy thrilled the audiences in 2007, with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's iconic pairing coupled with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor's incredible camaraderie making for the perfect ensemble cast. The film then got a second outing with actors like John Abraham and Shruti Haasan taking on pivotal roles.

Rumours are rife that makers are gearing up for Welcome 3, and have already roped in actors like Anil, Nana and Paresh Rawal to helm pertinent roles. The project's script is under development and plans have been made to take it on floors by the second half of 2022.

Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome franchise gets another instalment

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development noted that while few across from the previous films will make their return, makers are planning to rope in 'a much bigger cast' this time around. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala aims to make the movie on a 'massive scale', while it is being billed as an 'action-comedy'.

Earlier this week, director Anees Bazmee celebrated 14 years of Welcome with a hilarious post. Commemorating the film, he shared Majnu Bhai's famous comic painting, which has a donkey on top of a horse. In the caption, he wrote "It's been 14 years since the release and this painting is still relevant in the memes today, makes you feel grateful when something that you created (movie and the painting both ) is still spreading laughter after so many years. #14YearsOfWelcome. PS - Jis din mein brush uthata hu, us din script nai uthata."

For the uninitiated, Welcome revolves around two underworld dons - Uday and Majnu Bhai, who want to forge ties with an innocent family to get their sister Sanjana married. Chaos ensues when they cross paths with Dayal Ghunghroo's family, who are also looking for a perfect match for their nephew Rajiv. The film also marked veteran legend Feroz Khan's last on-screen appearance.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re was released on Disney+ Hotstar today, December 24. He also has films like Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @ANEES_BAZMEE