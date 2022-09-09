Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Drop BIG Hint For 'Hera Pheri 3' On Former's 55th Birthday

Speculations around a new instalment in the comedy film franchise Hera Pheri have been making rounds for a long time now. After the success of the 2006 comedy film Phir Hera Pheri, fans could not help but wait for a new instalment in the franchise. It has been over 16 years, yet there is no confirmation about Hera Pheri 3. While producer Firoz Nadiadwala earlier spilt beans about the film, Akshay Kumar recently hinted at it after replying to Suniel Shetty's birthday wish for him.

Akshay Kumar turned a year older today, September 9, and is celebrating his 55th birthday. On the occasion, Suniel Shetty shared a video montage of his and the Cuttputlli star's photos from their films Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and De Dana Dan. Sharing the video, Shetty penned a sweet note for his co-star that read, "Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar Have a great one." In his reply, the Raksha Bandhan star hinted at their another collaboration, Hera Pheri 3. In his reply, Kumar asked Shetty to do some more "Hera Pheri" and wrote, "Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?

Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le ❤️😂 ? https://t.co/j8aRE0A1fN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2022

More about Hera Pheri 3

The Hera Pheri franchise began with its first film, which was released in 2000 and received a lot of love from the audience. Six years later, the film's sequel Phir Hera Pheri came out. Earlier this year, during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz Nadiadwala spilt some beans about the film's script.

When asked if he is willing to expand the franchise, Nadiadwala replied that fans will soon get to know and revealed the new instalment will have the same cast, probably Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The producer further mentioned that the story for the third instalment is currently in the making as they have to be careful after the success of the past two movies. He said, "It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc."

Image: Twitter/@SunielVShetty