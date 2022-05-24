Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar. The movie will see Akshay stepping into the shoes of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. Moreover, it marks Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut as she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife in the film.

The promotions of the upcoming period drama are going on in full swing. Recently, actor Akshay Kumar surprised his co-star Manushi with a cake days after her birthday. The latter took to her social media space to thank him for his sweet gesture.

Akshay Kumar surprises Manushi Chhillar with a cake

On Tuesday, Manushi Chhillar took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the 'special' surprise that Akshay Kumar gave her recently. In the picture, Manushi was seen cutting a cake sitting beside her co-star Akshay Kumar and their director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In the photo, she is seen dressed in a black spaghetti top and blue denim pants with her hair styled into a sleek bun look.

Sharing the picture, the former beauty queen wrote in the caption, "Thank you @akshaykumar sir for this surprise! My birthday month is only getting special! 💛#DrChandraprakashDwivedi #PrithvirajPromotions #SpecialBirthdayMoment".

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "Wish You A Great Journey As An Actor & Best Wishes For #Prithviraj 🔥" while another wrote, "Akshay have a paternel (daddy's) look towards you, here, he is a real gentleman :) ". Another user wrote, "May this year gives you all what your heart desires Gorgeous @manushi_chhillar." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

More about Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the titular role and Manushi Chhillar in the role of his wife. Apart from them, the film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. The action film has been produced by Yash Raj Films and had been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19, but will finally hit the big screens on June 3.

Image: Instagram@manushi_chhillar