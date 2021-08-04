Akshay Kumar Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, 'watched Amar Akbar Anthony With Black Ticket'

Akshay Kumar, whose upcoming film Bell Bottom is all set to hit the big screens, recently recalled his memories with theatres in Delhi. The actor went down his memory lane to reminisce several incidences relates to his birthplace and theatres. He revealed how he was fond of watching movies and once opted for some illegal methods to get into the cinema hall.

Akshay Kumar recalls fond memories of watching movies in theatres

Ahead of the release of his spy thriller Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar recently opened up about some of his memories related to watching movies in an interview with ANI. The Mission Mangal actor recalled how he once bought a ticket of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna starrer Amar Akbar Anthony in black, as he wanted to watch the film at all cost. The actor said, "I have a lot of memories attached to theatres in Delhi. I was born in Chandni Chowk, where several movie theatres are located, including Delite Cinema. I had watched several movies there. I remember watching 'Amar Akbar Anthony' in the theatre by buying a ticket in black... it was raining heavily that day but I wanted to watch that film at any cost. Being a cinema lover, it was extremely important for me to watch that film. I failed to get a ticket to a theatre nearby my locality..so I had to go to Amba cinema where I watched 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.". The actor further expressed his love for the Amitabh Bachchan film and said, "Some films always remain alive in your memory and for me, 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is one such movie which will be cherished by me always".

Theatres in the country have started their rerun after a halt of a few months owning to COVID-19 second wave. Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom was initially scheduled for an earlier release,. However, due to the shutdown of cinemas, the filmmakers planned to release the film once theatres start running with a certain amount of potential. When asked about the decision of releasing the film in theatres, Akshay Kumar said, "Releasing the film in theatres in such trying times is a gamble, but we had to take this leap of faith. I am confident that this will work and people will come to theatres to watch the film. Let us see what is going to happen".

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom

Spy thriller Bell Bottom is a real-life story of a one-man army, who went by his code name Bell Bottom. The film cast Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 19, 2021.

IMAGE: AKSHAY KUMAR'S INSTAGRAM

