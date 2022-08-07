Akshay Kumar Talks About Bond With 'cool-natured' Sister Alka Bhatia; 'She's A Devi'

Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, whose plot explores the intricate bond and attachment between brothers and sisters. In his personal life also, Akshay is close to his sister Alka Bhatia, and the actor recently talked about their relationship at a press conference.

According to ANI, the superstar said his bond with Alka is that of 'love' and they don't fight at all. Akshay added that Alka always stays calm even if he loses his temper at times. He further stated that his parents have taught him to treat his sister like a Devi (deity).

Akshay Kumar sheds light on his bond with 'cool-natured' sister Alka Bhatia

"My bond with my sister has been that of love. My sister is not at all scared of me and she’s a very cool-natured person who does not fight at all. There has never been any quarrel among us, even if my temper rises sometimes, she still remains calm," he said and added, "Since childhood, my parents have taught me that my sister is not just my sister but a Devi (deity). So, for me, she is a Devi.”

More on Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

The Aanand L Rai directorial also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on 11 August 2022. The film revolves around Lala Kedarnath, who wants to get his four sisters married while upholding their family values. Akshay's character faces several roadblocks on his journey; however, he remains determined toward his goal.

The film was given a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, which makes its viewing completely unrestricted. It has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

(Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram)