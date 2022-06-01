Akshay Kumar Talks About His Interview With PM Modi, Lauds His Ability To 'mould Himself'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. The film chronicles the bravery and heroic acts of King Prithviraj Chauhan. In the period drama, Akshay Kumar will be seen stepping into the shoes of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 3.

Ahead of its release Akshay Kumar and his team are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. Recently, in his recent interaction, the actor opened up about his interview with PM Modi where he revealed he was 'honoured' to sit with him and do his interview. He also spilled the beans on one of Modi's best qualities.

Akshay Kumar opens up about his interview with PM Modi

In his latest interview with ANI, Akshay Kumar opened up about his forthcoming film Samrat Prithviraj where he talked about several topics surrounding the film. He says that currently, things are changing for our country and all thanks to the Prime Minister.

Akshay then reveals that during his interview with the PM he asked all the questions straight from his heart. He also said that he asked him everything as a common man and did not intend to talk about policies as it's not his work. Moreover, it would look 'fake' if he would have done so. Akshay Kumar also stated that initially he felt nervous but once they started talking it all went smoothly. Further talking about the PM's best quality, the Atrangi Re actor stated-

"The best part about our Prime Minister is that he knows how to mould himself. If he is talking to me he will mould himself towards me, if he is talking to children he will be according to their age. The ability to mould himself is a great thing in him."

More about Samrat Prithviraj

After facing opposition from Shree Rajput Karni Sena for hurting the sentiments of the Rajput community, the makers of the film recently changed the title of the film from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film marks Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut as she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. Apart from them, the film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles.

