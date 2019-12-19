Akshay Kumar Drops Hints On Whether Hera Pheri 3 Sequel Is Happening

Hera Pheri is one of the most well-known comedies, best known for its characters. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty play pivotal roles in the franchise of the movie. Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Good Newwz. He was asked about the status of Hera Pheri 3 while he was promoting Good Newwz.

Akshay Kumar hinted about the status of Hera Pheri 3 while answering if the popular movie will have one more movie in its franchise. Akshay Kumar stated that they are trying to make Hera Pheri 3 happen. But he also added that he cannot reveal much. Akshay had a wide smile on his face while he answered the query. Akshay Kumar was promoting the movie Good Newwz wherein he shares the screen space with his Kambakkht Ishq co-star Kareena Kapoor.

About Good Newwz

The makers of Good Newwz released a second trailer a few minutes back. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar is seen asking Kareena Kapoor Khan to decide if she actually wants to keep the baby. Good Newwz is a story of two couples whose lives get mixed up after their IVF samples get exchanged.

Check out the second trailer

In the comedy movie, the couple is shown sharing the same last name that triggers the goof up. Good Newwz is directed and written by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. The movie is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

