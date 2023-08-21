Akshay Kumar's Team Dismisses Reports Actor Is Helping Sunny Deol Pay Off His Loan

Akshay Kumar's team has denied that the OMG 2 actor has offered to help Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol pay off his loan to save his Juhu villa. Several media reports suggested that Kumar had stepped up to bail out Deol and offered a sizable sum of money to settle his loan. However, when Republic Digital reached out to the Raksha Bandhan actor's team, they denied the reports.

Sunny Deol’s bungalow is located at Gandhigram Road in Juhu, Mumbai.

The actor has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan, interest and penalty, since December 2022.

Sunny offers to settle dues for his Mumbai bungalow: BoB

Meanwhile, the state-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said actor Sunny Deol has offered to settle the dues related to his bungalow in Mumbai. The lender's statement comes hours after it withdraw the public notice to auction the villa owned by actor and sitting BJP Member of Parliament to recover Rs 56 crore dues, as per PTI.

"In the meantime, the borrower has approached the bank for settling the dues as per the sale notice published on August 20, wherein the borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted," the bank said.

(Akshay Kumar's spokesperson denied the rumours of the actor loaning money to Sunny Deol | Image: Instagram)

Bank of Baroda withdraws e-auction notice

A day after putting out a public notice to auction a villa owned by actor and sitting BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol to recover Rs 56 crore dues, Bank of Baroda on Monday said the process is withdrawn due to technical reasons. In a public notice on Sunday, the state-owned bank had said it would e-auction 'Sunny Villa' in the Juhu area of the city on September 25.

But in a similar notice on Monday, the Bank of Baroda said the e-auction notice published on August 20 “stands withdrawn due to technical reasons". as per PTI.

The Gurdaspur MP, whose latest movie Gadar 2 is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank, interest and penalty, since December 2022.