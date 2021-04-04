Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Issues 'back In Action Very Soon' Statement

Quick links:
Image Credits: PTI
Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Bollywood star took to Twitter and also informed that he has isolated and home quarantined himself. In addition, Akshay Kumar also stated that he has also sought medical care. Further urging people who came in close contact with him, Kumar asked them to get tested immediately. He concluded his statement by saying 'Back in action very soon'.
"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!"
Earlier, the Bollywood actor also commenced his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' by visiting Ayodhya with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The cast also shared pictures from their visit Posting a candid picture of the trio posing before their flight, Akshay called it a ‘special film’ and ‘special start.’ In addition, he also shared a picture of the priests performing rituals on the sets.
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing third phase of vaccination, India has recorded 93,249 new cases in the last 24 hours. Around 60,048 people have been discharged. The death in the last 24 hours toll due to COVID-19 has been recorded at 513. The total COVID-19 cases in the country so far are 1,24,85,509.
India reports 93,249 new #COVID19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021
Total cases: 1,24,85,509
Total recoveries: 1,16,29,289
Active cases: 6,91,597
Death toll: 1,64,623
Total vaccination: 7,59,79,651 pic.twitter.com/026IX9OPtW
