Akshay Kumar Thanks Ex-Gorkha Officer For Pointing Out 'mistake' In Upcoming Film's Poster

On Saturday, an ex-Gorkha officer pointed out an error in the poster of upcoming Akshay Kumar film, Gorkha, which was announced on Friday. The actor promised to ‘take utmost care’ to ensure that the film was an authentic representation of reality. The ex-Gorkha officer's tweet was with regards to the shape of the khukri that appeared in the poster of the actor's upcoming film.

Akshay Kumar replies to ex-Gorkha officer

An ex-Gorkha officer took to Twitter on Saturday to ask Akshay Kumar to take certain details into account while he is shooting for his next film, Gorkha.

He began his tweet by thanking the actor for making the film, but asked him to 'get the Khukri right'. He mentioned that the sharp edge of the weapon was meant to be on the other side, as it is different from a sword. He also attached a reference picture along with his tweet.

The tweet read, "Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from the inner side of the blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks."

Akshay Kumar responded to him and thanked him for his observation. He also mentioned that he and the team would 'take utmost care while filming'.

In addition, he also mentioned that all suggestions to make the film as close to reality as possible are appreciated. Akshay Kumar wrote, "Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated."

Akshay took to his Instagram account on Friday to announce his next film. The actor shared the first look of the biographical war film that will revolve around war hero Major General Ian Cardozo. The actor mentioned that he believed the story was inspiring and that he was 'honoured' to essay the 'role of an icon'.

The actor was last seen in Bell Bottom and will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial Raksha Bandhan. He also completed the shoot of Production 41 and will soon be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Atrangi Re and others.

