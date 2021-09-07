Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans For Praying For His Mother; Says 'very Tough Hour For Me'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently returned to India to take care of his ailing mother. The actor was shooting in the United Kingdom for his upcoming project when he flew back to India, post his mother was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit. Akshay, via is Twitter thanked fans for praying for his mother.

Akshay Kumar thanks fans for all the prayers

Akshay Kumar on September 6 returned to India from the UK after his mother, Aruna Bhatia was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. The 53-year-old was shooting for his upcoming movie Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks. The actor however told his director to not stall the shoot of the movie and continue shooting the scenes that did not require him. The actor has now taken to his Twitter and thanked fans for all the prayers.

The actor via his Twitter wrote that he and his family were going through a tough time and each prayer meant a lot to him. Kumar wrote, "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar has earlier dedicated a post to his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. She shared a photo with his mother and sister and wrote, "Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #Mothers Day."

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram