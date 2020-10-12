Akshay Kumar Thanks Suniel Shetty For His Positive Response On 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer

Actor Akshay Kumar recently responded to Suniel Shetty's review of his new movie trailer on Twitter. The actor thanked Suniel for his positive response and added that he was eager to know how he would review the movie as well. Take a look at Suneil Shetty's tweet and Akshay Kumar's response to it in the article below:

Akshay Kumar responds to Suniel Shetty

Thanks brother, coming from you, it means a lot 🙏🏻 Now looking forward to your review of the film 🤗 https://t.co/aoapvKNAIO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 10, 2020

A while back, Akshay Kumar had shared his new movie Laxmmi Bomb's trailer video on Twitter. Suniel Shetty had mentioned that he had loved the trailer. His tweet read - 'You are simply outstanding Akshay ... unreal how you have nailed the character... your best I’m sure ...looking forward to seeing this one ...biggggg congratulations.' (sic). The tweet had received a positive response from fans as well.

Akshay Kumar then responded to the tweet by thanking Suniel Shetty. He mentioned that it was a great compliment coming from the actor. His tweet read - 'Thanks brother, coming from you, it means a lot Now looking forward to your review of the film' (sic). Many fans also responded to this tweet.

One fan wrote that he too really enjoyed the trailer of the film. Other fans added that they were excited to see the movie as well. Take a look at fans' reaction:

My kids like promo. waiting for the movie pic.twitter.com/f3HnIs6H3D — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) October 10, 2020

Our Love for u. 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/J7v2r1ND0s — Himanshu Khandelwal (@Himansh28055380) October 12, 2020

Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence in his Hindi directorial debut. The film will feature Akshay Kumar and other actors to be seen are Kiara Advani, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manu Rishi. Laxmmi Bomb was scheduled to be released earlier this year but was postponed. Now the film will release on Disney+Hotstar on 9 October 2020. Take a look at the trailer:

The trailer starts with Akshay mentioning that he doesn't believe in ghosts and spirits and that if he ever sees a ghost he will wear bangles. Fans see that Akshay has come back to his girlfriend's house to impress her family but starts ghost hunting instead. The trailer has received many positive reviews.

