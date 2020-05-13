Akshay Kumar: The Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actor; See List Here

Actor Akshay Kumar has been a part of the Bollywood industry for decades now. The actor made his debut in the industry with Saugandh in 1991 and was shot to fame with his role in Khiladi. The actor has starred in 7 films which have the world 'Khiladi' in it and that is how he got tagged with the nickname Khiladi Kumar. He is currently awaiting the release of his film Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif.

Like all other celebrities, the actor also owns his share of ridiculously expensive things, some which he got for himself and some of which was gifted to him. Kumar is fond of bikes and luxury cars and own a good collection of them. Take a look at some of the most expensive machines that Akshay Kumar owns including his Private Jet and a car that costs ₹3.34 crores.

Expensive machines owned by Akshay Kumar

Bentley Flying Spur

Akshay Kumar has a fascination for luxury cars. This expensive luxury car is owned by many actors in Bollywood and Akshay Kumar is one of them. What makes the car even more special is that a few pieces of it have been manufactured. It costs about ₹3.2 crores.

Porsche Cayenne

Kumar also owns the Porsche Cayanne which is a large and comfortable luxury car. This car is also a part of the car collection of popular actors Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan. The vehicle approximately costs ₹1.2 crores.

Private Jet

According to reports, this seems like the biggest splurge that the actor has ever made. The actor owns a private jet which he often uses during promotions and vacations. The jet costs about ₹260 crores. The actor has been snapped with this multiple times.

Rolls Royce Phantom

The actor also owns a Roll Royce Phantom. This is one of the most expensive cars available and is owned by very few actors in Bollywood. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra also have this car. This car costs about ₹3.34 crores.

Yamaha V Max

Akshay Kumar also owns a Yamaha V Max bike. This bike was a special gift to the actors from the makers of the film Desi Boyz which also has him riding the bike in a few scenes. They noticed how much Kumar loved riding the bike on set and decided to gift it to him. The bike costs about ₹25 lakhs.

