Akshay Kumar Starrer 'BellBottom' Teaser Retro Themed & Will Take Fans To 80s; Watch

Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom is one of the most anticipated films this year and the film’s official teaser has been released now. The 29-second-long teaser gives a glimpse of the character of Akshay Kumar from the film. The trailer has created a buzz among the fans of the actor and it has been doing the rounds on social media ever since its release.

BellBottom teaser out

BellBottom is a movie that will show Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent who is set to solve the mystery of a plane highjack that took place in the 80s. the teaser of the film shows Kumar walking towards an aeroplane with a briefcase in hand. While in one shot the actor is seen suited up as a government official, in another scene he is seen dressed as an employee working at the airport. The description of the teaser reads: "Here’s a sneak peek into the retro-themed espionage thriller Bellbottom. Shot in the highlands of Scotland, Pooja Entertainment's Bellbottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film’s retro theme brings back the eighties".

Watch BellBottom teaser below

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Release date of the film:

The film is set to release on April 2nd in the year 2021. The film’s production had halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood actor to start his film’s shoot post-COVID 19 scare outside the country. The film shot in the highlands of Scotland and the filming was wrapped a few days ago.

Actor Akshay Kumar has been posting several pictures and posters of the upcoming film. The actor has been promoting the film for quite some time now. A while ago, a celebrity photographer had posted a picture of the cast and crew team of Bell Bottom. Check out the posts below.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Film details

BellBottom is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s where Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent. The film, BellBottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.