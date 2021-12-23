Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & Ali Abbas Zafar To Team Up For New Movie? Here's All We Know

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are popularly known for their action hits, may soon be seen working together in a movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, as per a recent media report.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Bhagnani's are all set to bring Akshay and Tiger in an action film, which is expected to have a humorous side as well. After Tiger's 2019 blockbuster, War, featuring Hrithik Roshan as the main lead, dual hero films appear to be returning to fashion.

According to an exclusive by Pinkvilla, the Bhagnani's are all set to cast Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in an action film. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will be produced by Vashu, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Films. According to a source, Ali Abbas Zafar has been planning for a big scale two-hero film for a very long time.

The director has already narrated the idea to both of the actors and both have agreed to be a part of it. Sources revealed to Pinkvilla that the film will be released sometime late next year, once Ali is done with his present project with Shahid Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay himself, has been released today (December 23) and is getting positive reviews. Akshay has also made revelations about his upcoming projects. Rowdy Rathore, which also Sonakshi Sinha, and is expected to get a sequel.

The Suryavanshi actor has completed the shooting for the film, Cinderella, which is a psycho-thriller, starring Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Shahid Latief, Jitendra Rai, Rahul and Atul Sharma. Apart from that, Akshay has confirmed some films, including Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, OMG - Oh My God 2, Gorkha and the web series The End.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects

On the work front, Tiger Shroff's Ganapath will be released on 23 December 2022 and the actor has already announced that he has started the UK schedule for his action-thriller. The film is directed and produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment.

(Image: @tigerjackieshroff/Instagram/PTI)