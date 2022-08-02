Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Took Pay Cut For 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'? Producer Clarifies

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen in uber-cool avatars in the action entertainer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film recently grabbed attention as reports suggested its filming was put on hold due to budgeting issues. It was also mentioned that both Akshay and Tiger settled for less remuneration, making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan a 'viable venture'.

Quashing the rumours, the film's producer Jackky Bhagnani took to social media and wrote 'absolutely incorrect'. Quipping that he's a 'reliable source' since he's bankrolling the project, Jackky added that the film was 'always on track'. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is touted to be the reboot of the 1998 film that had Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff slashed their fee for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jackky Bhagnani, who's bankrolling the film under the banner Pooja Entertainment, wrote, "Absolutely InCorrect !! Source-The Producer ( i am sure I am reliable ) Get ready for this action-packed Dhamaka which was always on track." Take a look.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, director Ali Abbas Zafar had also spoken against the 'baseless rumours' of the film getting shelved. He mentioned that the project is very much on track and will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year.

"We are currently working on the pre-production. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK, "Zafar said in June. The movie will most likely hit the screens around Christmas 2023.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee and more. Meanwhile, Tiger has films like Screw Dheela and Ganapath in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TIGERJACKIESHROFF/ PTI)