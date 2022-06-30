Akshay Kumar To Begin Filming For Yet Another Biopic 'Capsule Gill' In July: Reports

Akshay Kumar is surely one of the most active stars in Bollywood with a series of films in his kitty. After delivering his ace performance in Samrat Prithviraj, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The family drama will mark the actor's third outing in 2022. While he is busy promoting the movie, Akshay Kumar is now all set to fly to the UK the next month to shoot a biopic on mining engineer Jaswant Gill.

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Akshay Kumar is not in the mood to catch a break after the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Instead, the actor has plans of shooting another movie ahead of the forthcoming film's release. Akshay Kumar is all set to kickstart shooting for Capsule Gill, the biopic of mining engineer Jaswant Gill.

Akshay Kumar will play the titular role in the upcoming movie Capsule Gill. The actor will reportedly kickstart the film's shoot in July as he will fly to the UK for the same. The movie is being helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who also directed Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruze's Rustom.

Akshay Kumar will now share the screen space with his Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra, who will play his on-screen wife. Parineeti Chopra will join Akshay Kumar in September for the film's second schedule that will reportedly take place in Raigarh as well as Raniganj.

Who was Jaswant Singh Gill?

Jaswant Singh Gill was an Amritsar-based chief mining engineer who played a significant role in rescuing minors who got trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, in 1989. He saved over 60 lives during the rescue mission. He was also awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak in 1991 by then-President Ramaswamy Venkataraman.

On Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up to share the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and his four on-screen sisters in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The movie is helmed by Anand L Rai and is set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The actor also has Ram Setu, Mission Cindrella, OMG 2, Selfiee and Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan in his kitty.

Image: PTI