Akshay Kumar To Collaborate With Radhika Madan For Remake Of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru?

From Jersey to Kabir Singh, Bollywood is witnessing a trend of remaking South blockbusters for the past few years now. With these remakes doing wonders at the box office window, it seems that Bollywood filmmakers are betting big on South film's Hindi adaptation.

Joining the league is Suriya’s 2020 release Soorarai Pottru which is all set to entertain the audience with its Hindi version. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar will be seen taking on the lead in the Hindi adaptation of the film and it will be directed by Sudha Kongara who wore the director's cap for the original Soorarai Pottru. There are speculations that Angrezi Medium fame Radhika Madan has been approached for the leading lady's role in the film.

Akshay Kumar to romance Radhika Madan in the Sudha Kongara directorial project

As per the reports of Mid-day, a close source to the development revealed the portal that Radhika Madan has been roped in to play the female lead in Suriya's Soorarai Pottru remake. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and the film is currently in its pre-production stage. Adding to this the source said-

“The film is in pre-production stage, with the director having reportedly set the adaptation in western India. In all likelihood, Radhika will play a woman from rural Maharashtra. She will have to learn a specific dialect before the film goes on floors”

For the unversed, this project marks Radhika Madan's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar. The Shiddat actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Aparna Balamuralia’s character in the film. Radhika and Akshay Kumar's pair comes as a fresh breath of air for the audience.

More about Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru was released in 2020 and it is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga. Apart from Suriya, the film stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas amongst many others taking on pivotal roles. The movie is an ode to Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, an Indian businessman and aviation pilot who dreamt of making air travel affordable in India without compromising on safety and experience. The Tamil blockbuster gained huge global recognition and catapulted director Sudha Kongara to international fame.

Image:akshaykumar,radhikamadan