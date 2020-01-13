The Debate
Akshay Kumar To Hema Malini: Celebrities Who Posted Lohri Wishes On Twitter

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, among others showered their fans with beautiful Lohri wishes on Twitter. Have a look.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Lohri marks the end of the winter season. This popular Punjabi folk festival is usually celebrated in the northern part of the country. People offer nuts and Revri to the fire. They savour pop-corn, sweets and peanuts, whilst sitting around the bonfire.

On this auspicious occasion, children visit the neighbourhood and sing folk songs to request treats. They receive jaggery sweets, nuts and other savoury goods. 

Bollywood celebrities are as excited for Lohri. They took to social media and showered the Twitter with blissful Lohri wishes on their fans. From Hema Malini to Akshay Kumar, have a look at wondrous tweets by the popular actors on this festival.

Here are the Lohri wishes of the celebrities on Twitter:

1. Rahul Dev 

2. Sunny Deol

3. Akshay Kumar

4. Hema Malini 

5. Virender Sehwag

6. RRR Movie

7. Dharma Productions

8. Suresh Raina 

