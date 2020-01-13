Akshay Kumar To Hema Malini: Celebrities Who Posted Lohri Wishes On Twitter

Lohri marks the end of the winter season. This popular Punjabi folk festival is usually celebrated in the northern part of the country. People offer nuts and Revri to the fire. They savour pop-corn, sweets and peanuts, whilst sitting around the bonfire.

On this auspicious occasion, children visit the neighbourhood and sing folk songs to request treats. They receive jaggery sweets, nuts and other savoury goods.

Bollywood celebrities are as excited for Lohri. They took to social media and showered the Twitter with blissful Lohri wishes on their fans. From Hema Malini to Akshay Kumar, have a look at wondrous tweets by the popular actors on this festival.

Here are the Lohri wishes of the celebrities on Twitter:

1. Rahul Dev

Happy lohri to all .. Kush raho .. #HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/RhyqnjKcin — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) January 13, 2020

2. Sunny Deol

3. Akshay Kumar

Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/lbSOFk2sSQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2020

4. Hema Malini

To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri! pic.twitter.com/DSXITuCWQz — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2020

5. Virender Sehwag

May this harvest season bring lots of Joy and Prosperity in your lives #HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/In4RHOepXa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2020

6. RRR Movie

May the festival of #Lohri bring prosperity, happiness & warmth to you & your family. #HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/P0MMOwYURG — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 13, 2020

7. Dharma Productions

8. Suresh Raina

Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. May this #Lohri bring you & your family eternal bonding, love & happiness. pic.twitter.com/kK5Ss7Jttt — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 13, 2020

