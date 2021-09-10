Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar To Return To UK To Finish Shooting For His Film Post His Mother's Demise

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently lost his mother. While the actor is currently coping up with the loss, he would go back to the film's shoot in the UK.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Akshay Kumar

IMAGE: PTI


Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently lost his mother. The actor, who was shooting for a film in the UK, returned to India on September 6, after learning about his mother's degraded health. His mother passed away on September 8 after being hospitalised at Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai. While the actor is currently coping up with the loss, he would also reportedly go back to the film's shoot.

As per a recent report by ANI, Akshay Kumar will return to work today, September 10, 2021. The actor's new project is called Mission Cinderella and is being bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. He has been in the UK before his latest film Bell Bottom hit the theatres.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to confirm the news of his mother, Aruna Bhatia's demise. While sharing a tweet, the actor revealed about his mother and asked his fans to keep him and his family in their prayers. He wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." The entire film industry and Akshay Kumar's fans extended their heartfelt condolences to the actor. 

READ | Akshay Kumar's mother passes away, Anil Kapoor met Nolan | Bollywood Recap for Sep 8

Akshay Kumar thanks fans for their wishes on his birthday

Akshay Kumar also rang in his 54th birthday yesterday on September 9, 2021. The actor shared an adorable photo with his mother via social media. In the caption, he mentioned how he is sure his mother would be blessing him. He wrote, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on."

READ | Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passes away: Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza & more pay respects
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the spy thriller film Bell Bottom. The actor is currently waiting for the release of his films Bachchan Pandey and Sooryavanshi. The actor also has Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline. He is also shooting for his film Mission Cindrella in the UK.

READ | Akshay Kumar remembers late mom on 54th b'day with touching note; 'Singing from up there'

IMAGE: PTI

READ | Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur & others pour wishes
READ | Akshay Kumar’s note for late mom, Kangana Ranaut with Smriti Irani; B-wood recap for Sep 9

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Aruna Bhatia, Pad Man
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND