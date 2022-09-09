Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has come a long way in his career as he has been entertaining the masses for the past three decades. Despite his busy schedule, the actor always makes sure to spend quality time with his wife Twinkle Khanna and children. As the actor turned 55 today, Twinkle Khanna penned a heartfelt note for him and mentioned how the Khiladi star always manages to win at every game he plays.

Twinkle Khanna dropped an adorable photo of her and Akshay Kumar playing scrabble. Sharing the picture, Twinkle Khanna mentioned how Akshay Kumar wins at every game they play. She added how he beat him at backgammon and even at scrabble. The author wrote, "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble!"

She also revealed how Kumar received a "halwa cake" on his birthday from one of his friends just like the one his late mother used to bake for him on his special day. She penned, "The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master."

The Raksha Bandhan star's fans showered him with love and sent heartfelt birthday wishes. Namrata Shirodkar also wrote, "Happy happy birthday AK lots of love and blessings," while filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @akshaykumar have a great day ahead." The Cuttputlli star also thanked his wife with a red heart emoji.

Twinkle Khanna remembers her mother-in-law, Aruna Bhatia

Akshay Kumar lost his mother, Aruna Bhatia, last year just a day before his birthday. On her first death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna remembered her mother-in-law and penned a sweet note for her. Sharing an unseen picture with her which also had Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart."

