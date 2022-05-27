Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to give his fans and followers a glimpse into his workout routine and was joined by a special guest. Comedian Kapil Sharma headed to the gym at 4 a.m. to exercise with the Bollywood star and the hilarious glimpse gained heaps of love online. Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his film Samrat Prithviraj, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 3, 2022.

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma exercise together

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share an extremely funny video of himself and Kapil Sharma working out together. The video starts with Kapil Sharma in disbelief about the fact that he has to meet the Bollywood actor in the gym at 4 a.m. He stands on his balcony, in the dark and also points out that everyone, including dogs, are asleep at this hour. When he walks into the gym, he sees that Akshay Kumar is already working out, as he could be seen doing a set of bench presses. The actor then asks Kapil to sit on a yoga mat with him to begin their session together, but Kapil hilariously finds himself unable to keep up with the actor.

Banter before breakfast or after dinner 😂 Watch @KapilSharmaK9 and I working out at 4 AM!

Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate it only at a theatre near you on 3rd June! pic.twitter.com/tB7esnI2L2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2022

The duo also shared a few laughs and Akshay Kumar attempted to teach the Kapil Sharma Show host a move from his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. He held a sword in his hand and was teaching Kapil to do so too, but the comedian seemed terrified after he learnt that it was real. Sharma was then meant to run towards Akshay as he held the sword in his hand, but hilariously ran in the opposite direction and exited the gym.

Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj is one of the much-awaited historical films in the industry, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, who will make her debut on the big screen. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles and will see Kumar playing the mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie will be helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will hit the big screens on June 3, 2022.

