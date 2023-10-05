Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Attend Mission Raniganj Screening With Jaswant Gill's Daughter

Quick links:
The makers of Mission Raniganj organised a special screening on Wednesday. It was attended by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza and other celebs.
Akshay Kumar attended the screening with his wife Twinkle Khanna. The survival drama will release on the big screens on October 6.
Akshay opted for a black shirt and camouflage trousers. Twinkle, on the other hand, wore a pink co-ord set with matching heels.
The screening was attended by the family of late Jaswant Singh Gill, the mining engineer on whom the film is based. Akshay posed with Gill's daughter Poonam Singh at the event.
Deepshikha Deshmukh, one of the producers of the film, attended the screening with her husband Dhiraj Deshmukh.