Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Attend Mission Raniganj Screening With Jaswant Gill's Daughter

Mission Raniganj is slated to release on October 6. A screening was organised in Mumbai on Wednesday and several celebrities were in attendance.

Mission Raniganj screening
The makers of Mission Raniganj organised a special screening on Wednesday. It was attended by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza and other celebs.

Mission Raniganj screening
Akshay Kumar attended the screening with his wife Twinkle Khanna. The survival drama will release on the big screens on October 6.

Mission Raniganj screening
Akshay opted for a black shirt and camouflage trousers. Twinkle, on the other hand, wore a pink co-ord set with matching heels.

Mission Raniganj screening
The screening was attended by the family of late Jaswant Singh Gill, the mining engineer on whom the film is based. Akshay posed with Gill's daughter Poonam Singh at the event.

Mission Raniganj screening
Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia was also seen at the special screening.

Mission Raniganj screening
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived together at the screening of Mission Raniganj.

Mission Raniganj screening
Deepshikha Deshmukh, one of the producers of the film, attended the screening with her husband Dhiraj Deshmukh.

Mission Raniganj screening
Jackky Bhagnani, who is also the producer of the film, attended the screening. He opted for a white shirt and black pants.

