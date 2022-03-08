Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Mourn The Death Of Their Pet Dog Cleo; ‘Rest Well Up There'

Despite their busy schedules, both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna make sure to spend some quality time with their family. While the couple has two kids, they also had a pet dog named Cleo, who recently passed away. Mourning the death of their beloved pet, Akshay Kumar recently shared a throwback photo of him and Twinkle Khanna with Cleo. He mentioned their pet dog took a part of their hearts as they will always miss her.

Akshay Kumar recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him and Twinkle Khanna with their pet Cleo. In the photo, the celebrity couple could be seen patting their furry friend as they looked at her smiling. The Bachchhan Paandey actor shared another happy picture of Cleo playing in a garden.

In the caption, he expressed his grief and wrote, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you." The actor's fans sent power to Akshay and his family in the comments section.

Twinkle Khanna remembers Cleo

Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle Khanna shared a video of her combing her late pet dog Cleo's. She also shared a photo and clip of Cleo playing in the park. In the caption, she informed her followers about the death of her dog and wrote, "Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does."

Twinkle Khanna often shared pictures and videos of Cleo for her Instagram followers. Last year, she wrote about how pets reside in people's hearts. She wrote, "When I call out her name and she dashes towards me with a crow’s carcass in her mouth, I hold up her face wanting to reprimand her. But as I look into Cleo’s eyes, the colour of molasses and roasted cacao, it becomes clear, the reason why we unzip secret compartments of our heart in order to carefully tuck these creatures inside."

"It is the way our dogs look at us. It doesn’t matter if we are adolescents or grandmothers, comely or plain, hilarious or terrible bores. Their gaze is a place without judgement. Dogs, with their paws, tails and snouts, remind us that we are never more human than when we, like them, love unconditionally," she added.

(Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram)