Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Spotted At Airport After Ringing New Year In Maldives

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna & daughter Nitara were clicked at Kalina airport after ringing New Year, 2022 in Maldives.

Written By
Swati Singh
Akshay Kumar
Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara returned from their Maldives vacation on Saturday.

Akshay Kumar
Varinder Chawla

The trio returned from a private jet and was spotted at the Kalina airport.

Akshay Kumar
Varinder Chawla

Akshay looked dotting in a black shirt and black pants and carried a matching bag.

Akshay Kumar
Varinder Chawla

While Twinkle looked beautiful in a striped multicolour dress, Nitara wore olive green track pants and a white top.

Akshay Kumar
Varinder Chawla

The family fled to the Maldives to mark Twinkle's birthday on December 29 and New Year's Eve. 

Akshay Kumar
Varinder Chawla

Akshay Kumar also wished his fans on New Year with a video captured just before they left for India.

Akshay Kumar
Varinder Chawla

Akshay and Twinkle walked hand in hand with daughter Nitara. 

Tags: akshay kumar, twinkle khanna, maldives
