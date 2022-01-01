Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Spotted At Airport After Ringing New Year In Maldives

Quick links:
Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara returned from their Maldives vacation on Saturday.
While Twinkle looked beautiful in a striped multicolour dress, Nitara wore olive green track pants and a white top.
Akshay Kumar also wished his fans on New Year with a video captured just before they left for India.
