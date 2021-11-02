Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's Daughter Nitara Celebrates Halloween In London: See Pics

Actor-author Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram and celebrated the spooky festival Halloween with her daughter Nitara in London. Twinkle shared a video where she gave a glimpse of how she along with her daughter went door to door to collect treats while dressing up in their most spooky attires.

In the video, Twinkle showed little Nitara dressed as a sweet cat with a lot of makeup as she makes her way to the first door and walks hand in hand with one of her friends. On the other hand, the Mela actor shows the eerie decorations and sounds that came from the house.

While captioning the post, Twinkle explained the significance behind celebrating the festival which is quite popular in western culture. “Our first door-to-door Halloween with a few tricks and lots of treats! ‘The earliest historical record of the holiday was engraved on a bronze calendar found in France, in the 1st century B.C.E. The holiday honors its namesake, Samhain, the lord of the dead. During Samhain, people were also said to carry treats in their pockets to give away as bribes, should they be caught unawares by wrathful spooks. They also held jack-o-lanterns to illuminate the night and scare away those seeking to cause them harm.’ From The Smithsonian #halloweenspirit[sic],” she wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Twinkle and actor Akshay Kumar tied the knot on January 17, 2001. On September 15, 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, son Aarav Bhatia and in 2012, they became parents to Nitara. Earlier this year, the actor and a doting mother had shared an adorable picture with her daughter while penning a note on parenting. “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats[sic],” she wrote then.

Apart from Twinkle Khanna, other Bollywood stars like, Soha Pataudi-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sunny Leone-Daniel Webber, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and more Bollywood celebs celebrated the festival with their quirky outfits while organizing theme-based parties.

